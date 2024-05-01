The 14 Peaks 1446 s state street
Appetizers
- Vegetable Samosa (V)$4.99
Mashed Potato Mix With Chickpea Flour, The 14 Peaks Spices, Minced Onion, Chili, Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, And Deep Fried.
- Samosa Chat$6.50
Two Pieces Mashed Samosa Tossed With Yogurt, Mint, Tamarind, Onion, Tomato, Chaat Masala & Cilantro.
- Pani Poori (Vg)$5.99
Pani Puri Is Deep Fried Breaded Sphere Filled With Potato, Onion, And Chickpea.
- Vegetable Pakora (Vg)$4.99
Seasonal Minced Vegetables, Onions Marinated In Chickpea Flour Batter & The 14 Peaks Spices, & Fried.
- Paneer Pakora (G)$6.99
Homemade Cheese Cubes Marinated With The 14 Peaks Spices & Dipped In Chickpea Flour Batter, And Light Fried.
- Aloo Chap (Vg)$5.99
Mashed Potato Mix With Chickpea Flour, The 14 Peaks Spices, Minced Onion, Chili, Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, And Deep Fried.
- Vegetable Combo (V)$7.99
Samosa, Paneer Pakora, Vegetable Pakora, And Allo Chap
- Calamari$9.99
Breaded Calamari Season With Chat Masala Served With Chutney.