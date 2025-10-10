























The 14 Peaks Privacy Policy

Updated: April 15, 2025





The 14 Peaks, LLC and its parents, subsidiaries, and affiliated entities (“we”, “us” or “our”) respect your concerns about privacy and value the relationship we have with you. We are committed to protecting it through our compliance with this privacy policy (“Privacy Policy” or “Policy”).





This Privacy Policy describes the types of personal information we collect about our customers and how we use and disclose personal information about individuals who use our website (the14peaksrestaurant.com) and all corresponding webpages, software applications, or mobile applications that link to this Privacy Policy (collectively, the “Site”) or who otherwise interact with us online or offline (collectively, our “Services”). We also describe the measures we take to protect the security of the information and how our customers and how our customers can contact us about our privacy practices.





We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. We will post the updated Privacy Policy on this page with an updated date. We encourage you to look for updates to this Privacy Policy by checking this date when you access our Services. Your continued use of our Services after the effective date of any modification to the Privacy Policy will be deemed to be your agreement to the changed terms.





By using our Services or otherwise providing personal information to us, you agree to our privacy practices as described in this Privacy Policy.





1. PERSONAL INFORMATION WE COLLECT & WHY WE COLLECT IT

We collect information that identifies, relates to, describes, references, is reasonably capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with a particular consumer, household, or device (“Personal Information”).





Generally, we collect the following categories of personal information, which we use for the listed business or commercial purposes:





Category of Personal Information Business/Commercial Purpose

Identifiers and Personal records, including real name, alias, signature, postal address, telephone number, unique personal identifier, online identifier, IP address, email address, account name, or other similar identifiers, employment, employment history, credit card number, debit card number, or other financial information provided by you (This category includes the information described in Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.80(e))





Commercial information, including records of personal property, products or services purchased, obtained, or considered, or other purchasing or cons





To process your requests and provide our products and Services





To maintain your account with us





To communicate with you





For marketing, advertising, and promotions





For research, analysis and development, including to maintain and improve our products and Services, for auditing, and for other related business purposes





To create and deliver personalized content





To administer contests, sweepstakes, promotions, and surveys





Detecting, investigating, or protecting against malicious, deceptive, fraudulent or illegal activity





To respond to reviews, comments, or other feedback you provide us





Characteristics of protected classifications under federal or California law, including age and date of birth, gender





For research, analysis and development, including to maintain and improve our products and Services, for auditing, and for other related business purposes





For marketing and promotions (e.g., to celebrate your birthday)





Internet or other electronic network activity information, including browsing history, search history, and information regarding your interactions with our websites, applications, or advertisements





To process your requests and provide our products and Services





To maintain your account with us





To facilitate locating our location nearest to you





For marketing, advertising, and promotions





For research, analysis and development, including to maintain and improve our products and Services, for auditing, and for other related business purposes





To create and deliver personalized content





Detecting, investigating, or protecting against malicious, deceptive, fraudulent or illegal activity





Geolocation data inferred from your IP address or mobile device location, which may include precise geolocation information (radius < 1,850 ft.)





To process your requests and provide our products and Services





For marketing, advertising, and promotions (non-precise location data only)





For research, analysis and development, including to maintain and improve our products and Services, for auditing, and for other related business purposes





To create and deliver personalized content





Detecting, investigating, or protecting against malicious, deceptive, fraudulent or illegal activity





Professional or employment-related information





To facilitate your interactions with us as a vendor or other business contact





Inferences reflecting a person’s preferences, characteristics, psychological trends, predispositions, behavior, attitudes, intelligence, abilities, and aptitudes





To create and deliver personalized content





For marketing, advertising, and promotions





For research, analysis and development, including to maintain and improve our products and Services, for auditing, and for other related business purposes





Detecting, investigating, or protecting against malicious, deceptive, fraudulent or illegal activity





Personal information does not include information that is publicly available, anonymized, or deidentified as defined by applicable privacy legislation.





In addition to the purposes described above, we may use and disclose any category of personal information we collect to respond to law enforcement requests, or as otherwise required or authorized by applicable law, court order, or governmental regulations; to protect our rights and interests and those of others; to resolve any disputes; to enforce our terms and policies; and to evaluate or conduct a merger, sale, or other acquisition of some or all of our assets. We also reserve the right to use the personal information we collect for any other purpose identified in an applicable privacy notice or agreement between you and us, or otherwise with your consent.





2. SOURCES FROM WHICH WE COLLECT PERSONAL INFORMATION

Generally, we collect the categories of personal information described above from the following categories of sources:





Directly from you

From our affiliated companies

Through technologies in use on our Services (such as through cookies, pixels, and other tracking technologies)

Created by us (e.g., if we create records pertaining to you, provide you with a login or user ID, or otherwise generate information linked to you)

Your friends and family

Other companies and organizations

Service providers that help us to run our business

Advertising networks, social networks, internet service providers, and data analytics providers

Data brokers

3. COOKIES AND OTHER TRACKING TECHNOLOGIES

We also use cookies and similar tracking technologies to track the activity on our site and hold certain information. Cookies are files with small amounts of data which may include an anonymous unique identifier. Cookies are sent to your browser from a site and stored on your device. Tracking technologies also used are beacons, tags, and scripts to collect and track information as well as to improve and analyze our site and how people interact with it.





We use tracking technologies to personalize your experience with our Services, support the functionality of our Site, analyze trends relating to usage of the Site, and for advertising purposes. Our Site uses first-party Tracking Technologies as well as Tracking Technologies supported by our service providers and third parties, such as advertising partners.





The length of time a cookie will stay on your device depends on whether it is a “session” or “persistent” cookie. Session cookies generally stay on your device until you stop browsing. Persistent cookies stay on your device until they expire or are deleted. We use both session cookies and persistent cookies on our Site.





In general, our Site uses cookies and other tracking technologies as follows:





When necessary to operate our Site (for example, for security purposes or to keep items in your bag)

To optimize the functionality of our Site, including by personalizing content for you, greeting you by name, pre-filling forms for you, and remembering your preferences (e.g., your choice of language or location)

For purposes of ad targeting and marketing. These cookies collect information about your browsing behavior on our Site to show you relevant advertising when you visit other websites or use social media

For analytics purposes. For example, to help us understand how our Site is used, to see what products most interest you, and to determine how best to market our products to you. More information on website analytics is provided below

You can instruct your browser to refuse all cookies, except necessary cookies, or to indicate when a cookie is being sent. However, if you do not accept cookies, you may not be able to use some portions of our site.





Analytics

We may use analytics tools to monitor and analyze the use of our Site, including Google Analytics. Google Analytics is a web analytics service offered by Google LLC that tracks and reports Site traffic. This software may collect information such as your IP address, location, operating system, access time, duration of visit, and actions you take on our Site. Google Analytics is owned and controlled by Google LLC. Data collected by Google is subject to its privacy policy. You may opt-out of having your website activity made available to Google Analytics by installing the Google Analytics browser add-on. For more information on the privacy practices of Google, please visit the Google Privacy & Terms webpage.





Online Advertising

Our Site collects information about you in order to target advertisements to you when you browse the internet or use social media. One of the tools we use for this purpose is Google Ads, which is an advertising service provided by Google. Google uses cookies and other identifiers, in combination with their own data, to show you ads based on your usage of our Site. You can personalize the ads you receive or opt out of ads from Google by visiting the Google Ads Settings page. Additional options for opting out of interest-based advertising can be found here.





Do Not Track Signals

Some Internet browsers include the ability to transmit “Do Not Track” or “DNT” signals. Since uniform standards for “DNT” signals have not been adopted, our Site does not currently process or respond to “DNT” signals sent by browsers, mobile devices, or other mechanisms.





4. HOW LONG WE KEEP PERSONAL INFORMATION

We keep the categories of personal information described above for as long as is necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy or otherwise authorized by law. This generally means holding the information for as long as one of the following apply:





Your personal information is reasonably necessary to manage our operations, to manage your relationship with us, or to satisfy another purpose for which we collected the information;

Your personal information is reasonably necessary to carry out a disclosed purpose that is reasonably compatible with the context in which the personal information was collected;

The personal information is reasonably required to protect or defend our rights or property (which will generally relate to applicable laws that limit actions in a particular case);

We are otherwise required or permitted to keep your personal information by applicable laws or regulations.

Where personal information is used for more than one purpose, we will retain it until the purpose with the latest period expires.





5. HOW WE DISCLOSE PERSONAL INFORMATION

We disclose personal information to our affiliates, service providers, and contractors in the following circumstances:





Performing services (including processing, maintaining, or collecting personal information) on our behalf related to the operation of our business and/or the Services (e.g., fulfilling and delivering orders, processing payments, supporting our promotions, contests, gift cards or loyalty programs, and providing communications, technical, analytical, web hosting, cloud hosting, or other services)

Auditing related to ad impressions

Ensuring security and integrity of personal information

Debugging to identify and repair errors that impair existing intended functionality

Short-term, transient use, including, but not limited to, non-personalized advertising

Providing advertising or marketing services on our behalf (except for cross-context behavioral advertising)

Undertaking internal research for technological development and demonstration

Undertaking activities to verify or maintain the quality or safety of our Services

To comply with applicable laws and regulations

For safety and security

Detecting, protecting against, or addressing malicious, deceptive, fraudulent, or illegal activity

In addition to the purposes described above, we may use and disclose any category of personal information we collect to respond to law enforcement requests, or as otherwise required or authorized by applicable law, court order, or governmental regulations; to protect our rights and interests and those of others; to resolve any disputes; to enforce our policies; and to evaluate or conduct a merger, sale, or other acquisition of some or all of our assets.





Please note that we may use and disclose, without restriction, deidentified, aggregated or anonymized information, which is information that does not identify any specific individual.





Targeted Advertising, Sales, and Sharing of Personal Information

Although we do not sell personal information in exchange for money, some of the ways in which we share personal information for targeted advertising may be considered “sales” or “sharing” under US state privacy laws. Listed below are the categories of personal information we share for purposes of targeted/cross-context behavioral advertising or otherwise “sell” for non-monetary consideration:





Identifiers

Personal records

Commercial information

Internet or other electronic network activity information

Geolocation data (non-precise)

Inferences

The types of third parties to which personal information is sold or shared are third-party advertisers and some analytics vendors. The purposes for which we sell/share this information include showing you relevant ads while you browse the internet or use social media; marketing, advertising, certain types of analytics, or similar purposes. We do not have actual knowledge that we sell or share the personal information of consumers under 16 years of age. If you would like to opt out, please see the information below for your state of residence.





Our uses of personal information are not sales under Nevada law. If you have any questions or if you would like to receive notice by email in the event we should engage in “sales” of personal information under Nevada law in the future, please contact us using the contact information provided below.





6. CALIFORNIA PRIVACY RIGHTS

This section supplements the other parts of our Policy and provides disclosures for California residents under the California Consumer Privacy Act (the “CCPA”).





Right to Know

California residents have the right to request more information regarding the following:





The categories of personal information we have collected about you, including:

The categories of sources from which the personal information was collected

Our business or commercial purposes for collecting, selling, or sharing personal information

The categories of recipients to which we disclose personal information

The categories of personal information that we sold, and for each category identified, the categories of third parties to which we sold that particular category of personal information

The categories of personal information that we disclosed for a business purpose, and for each category identified, the categories of recipients to which we disclosed that particular category of personal information

The specific pieces of personal information we have collected about you

Deletion

California residents have the right to request the deletion of personal information we collected from you, subject to certain exceptions. Where we use deidentification to satisfy a deletion request, we commit to maintaining and using the information in deidentified form and will not attempt to reidentify the information.





Correction

If you believe that personal information we maintain about you is inaccurate, you may submit a request for us to correct that information. Upon receipt of a verifiable request to correct inaccurate personal information, we will use commercially reasonable efforts to correct the information as you direct.





Right to Opt Out

California residents can opt out of the sale or sharing of their personal information through Tracking Technologies by contacting us using the information at the bottom of this Privacy Policy. If you choose to use a browser-based opt-out signal, you will be opted out of cookie-based sales or sharing of personal information, and will need to turn it on for each browser you use. To submit a request to opt out of offline sales and sharing, please contact us using the information at the bottom of this Privacy Policy.





Right to Limit Use and Disclosure of Sensitive Personal Information

We do not use sensitive personal information for purposes to which the right to limit use and disclosure applies under the CCPA.





Submitting Requests Relating to Your Personal Information

To exercise your right to know, right to delete, or right to correct under the CCPA, please contact us using the information at the bottom of this Privacy Policy. Please note that if you submit a request, you will be asked to provide pieces of personal information that we will match against our records to verify your identity. You may designate an authorized agent to make a request on your behalf; however, you will still need to verify your identity directly with us before your request can be processed. An authorized agent may submit a request on your behalf using the contact information at the bottom of this Privacy Policy.





Right to Non-Discrimination for the Exercise of Your Privacy Rights

If you choose to exercise any of your privacy rights under the CCPA, you also have the right not to receive discriminatory treatment by us.





California’s Shine the Light Law

California residents may request a list of the third parties to which we have disclosed personal information, as defined under California Civil Code Section 1798.83(e) (a/k/a the “Shine the Light Law”), during the preceding calendar year for third-party direct marketing purposes. To make such a request, please call or write to us using the contact information provided at the end of this Policy. In your request, please specify that you want “The California Shine the Light Notice.”





7. PRIVACY RIGHTS FOR CONSUMERS IN COVERED STATES OUTSIDE CALIFORNIA

If you are a consumer who lives in Colorado, Connecticut, Oregon, Texas, Utah or Virginia, you have the right to submit certain requests relating to your personal information as described below. If you are a resident of California, please review our California-specific disclosures, above.





Access and Data Portability

You have the right to confirm whether we are processing your personal information, to access your personal information, and to obtain a copy of your personal information in a portable format. Oregon consumers may also request a list of third parties to which we disclosed Personal Information.





Correction

You have the right to request that we correct inaccuracies in your personal information, taking into account the nature of the personal information and our purposes for processing it.





Deletion

You have the right to request that we delete your personal information, subject to exceptions.





Right to Opt Out

You have the right to opt out of the following uses of your personal information:





Targeted advertising

The sale of personal information

Profiling in furtherance of decisions that produce legal or similarly significant effects concerning your economic situation, health, personal preferences, interests, reliability, behavior, location, or movements

We do not sell personal information in exchange for money or engage in practices that qualify as profiling producing legal or similarly significant effects under applicable state privacy law. To opt out of targeted advertising / non-monetary "sales" of personal information via Tracking Technologies, please contact us. We use commercially reasonable efforts to authenticate the identity of the consumer to whom the request relates and any authorized agent’s authority to act on the consumer’s behalf.





Right to Appeal

Sometimes we are unable to process requests relating to your personal information, in which case, your request will be denied. If your privacy rights request has previously been denied by us and you believe we denied it in error, you may appeal for reconsideration of your request using our webform or toll-free phone number.





Submitting Requests Relating to Your Personal Information

To make a request to access, correct, or delete your personal information, please use our webform or call us at 1-866-458-2951. Please note that we may need to authenticate your identity before your request can be processed. For authentication, you will be asked to provide 2-3 pieces of personal information that we will match against our records to verify your identity.





8. EMAIL PREFERENCES

In order to provide service to you, we may send you email communications related to your transactions, security, or the administration of our Site. From time to time, we may also send you other messages or updates about us, our Site, and promotions or other activities. If you do not wish to receive promotional email communications from us, you can unsubscribe by clicking on the "unsubscribe" link found in our commercial email messages, or by contacting us as provided below.





Please note that if you opt-out of our promotional emails, we may still send you email messages related to your account or any Services you request from us. Unsubscribing from our promotional emails will not affect the level or quality of service we provide to you.





9. THIRD-PARTY SITES AND SERVICES

Our Services may provide links or otherwise facilitate access to other websites or online services, including social media services. These links and other features are intended for your convenience only. These third-party websites and services are not related to us and may have separate privacy policies and data collection practices.





Certain features of our Services may permit you to interact with social media networks operated by unaffiliated parties, for example, if you "like" or "follow" us on those platforms ("Social Features"). If you choose to "like" or share content or post information using Social Features, that information may be publicly displayed, and the party operating the social media platform may receive information about you and your use of our Services. Similarly, if you interact with us through Social Features, we may have access to information about you from the social about you from the social media platform. In addition, we may track when you like us, follow us, or share our content on social media platforms. You should review the terms, policies, and settings of the platforms you use to learn more about their data practices and adjust your settings accordingly.





10. SECURITY OF YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

We have implemented commercially reasonable and appropriate steps to protect personal information from loss, misuse and unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction. Please keep in mind, however, that there is no such thing as perfect security, and no internet transmission is ever completely secure or error-free. Moreover, you are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of any username and password you use for our Services.





11. CHILDREN’S PRIVACY

Our Site and online Services are not directed toward children under the age of 16 and we do not knowingly collect any personal information from children under the age of 16. If a child under 16 provides our Site or online Services with personal information, we ask that a parent or guardian contact us as described below so that we may promptly delete the information.





12. CONTACT US

The 14 peaks:





(801) 485-1646





the14peaksorder@gmail.com





Order Terms

Cancellation/Refund/Return Policy





We want you to be satisfied with your order. We offer the following solutions for order cancellations, refunds, and returns. Please contact us directly with any questions about our policies.





A. Order Cancellation





You have the ability to update or abandon your order at any time prior to selecting ‘Pay for Pickup’ or ‘Pay for Delivery’. Once an order is placed and confirmed by us, we begin preparing it and therefore we cannot accept cancellations of any orders once confirmed by us.





B. Refunds and Returns





If you receive an order that has missing items, wrong items, or unsatisfactory items please contact us. Any provided refunds will be processed via the payment method used to place the order.





Delivery Policy





A. General Information





All orders are subject to product availability. If an item is not in stock at the time you place your order, we will notify you and discuss options.





B. Delivery Area





Items offered on our website are only available for delivery to addresses within a fixed radius around our restaurant. You can enter your address to see if you are in our delivery zone.





C. Delivery Time





An estimated delivery time will be provided to you once your order is placed. Unless there are exceptional circumstances, we make every effort to fulfill your order within this time period.





D. Delivery Date





Date of delivery will be chosen at the time the items are ordered by you.





E. Delivery Fee





Additional delivery fees may apply.





F. Delivery Instructions





You can provide special delivery instructions on the checkout page on our website.





G. Questions





If you have any questions about the delivery or your order, please contact us.





Contact Us





The 14 peaks:





(801) 485-1646







