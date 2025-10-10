Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa (V)
Mashed Potato Mix With Chickpea Flour, The 14 Peaks Spices, Minced Onion, Chili, Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, And Deep Fried.
$5.99
Samosa Chat
Two Pieces Mashed Samosa Tossed With Yogurt, Mint, Tamarind, Onion, Tomato, Chaat Masala & Cilantro.
$7.50
Vegetable Pakora (Vg)
Seasonal Minced Vegetables, Onions Marinated In Chickpea Flour Batter & The 14 Peaks Spices, & Fried.
$5.99
Paneer Pakora (G)
Homemade Cheese Cubes Marinated With The 14 Peaks Spices & Dipped In Chickpea Flour Batter, And Light Fried.
$6.99
Aloo Chap (Vg)
Mashed Potato Mix With Chickpea Flour, The 14 Peaks Spices, Minced Onion, Chili, Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, And Deep Fried.
$6.99
Chicken Lollipops
Fried Chicken Lollipops Crispy, juicy chicken lollipops flash-fried to perfection, then sautéed in your choice of bold chili sauce 🌶️ or sweet & savory glaze 🍯. A perfect balance of crunch, flavor, and heat — an irresistible starter or shareable treat!
$9.99
Chicken Pakora (G)
Boneless Tender Chicken Breast Marinated In Spices & Chickpea Flour Batter & Fried.
$7.99
Chicken Sekuwa (G)
Chicken Chunks Marinated With The 14 Peaks Spices And Grilled In Tandoor With Smoked Charcol Flavor.
$7.99
Chicken Sekuwa Shadako (G)
Chicken Chunks Marinated With The 14 Peaks Spices And Grilled In Tandoor With The 14 Peaks Style Sadhako
$10.99
Salad
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper. Black Olives Garnish With Feta Cheese With The 14 Peaks Dressing
$6.99
Himalayan Salad
Cucumber, Carrot, Onion, Tomato, Lemon, And Green Chili With The 14 Peaks Dressing
$6.99
The 14 Peaks Breads
Garlic Cheese Naan
Naan Stuffed With Minced Garlic, Cheese & Cilantro, And Baked In Tandoor Oven.
$5.99
Aloo Paratha (V)
Whole Wheat Flat Bread Stuffed With Minced Potatoes, Spices, Green Peas & Baked In Tandoor Oven.
$3.99