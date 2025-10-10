A Culinary Journey at The 14 Peaks

The 14 Peaks Restaurants offer a tantalizing blend of Indian and Nepali Himalayan cuisine, providing diners with a culinary journey through the flavors and aromas of the region. Drawing inspiration from the diverse culinary traditions of both India and Nepal, these restaurants specialize in crafting dishes that showcase the rich spices, fresh ingredients, and vibrant colors synonymous with Himalayan cuisine.