The 14 Peaks | Elevate Your Palate
To Go Menu
Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa (V)
Mashed Potato Mix With Chickpea Flour, The 14 Peaks Spices, Minced Onion, Chili, Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, And Deep Fried.$5.99
Samosa Chat
Two Pieces Mashed Samosa Tossed With Yogurt, Mint, Tamarind, Onion, Tomato, Chaat Masala & Cilantro.$7.50
Pani Poori (Vg)
Pani Puri Is Deep Fried Breaded Sphere Filled With Potato, Onion, And Chickpea.$6.99
Vegetable Pakora (Vg)
Seasonal Minced Vegetables, Onions Marinated In Chickpea Flour Batter & The 14 Peaks Spices, & Fried.$5.99
Paneer Pakora (G)
Homemade Cheese Cubes Marinated With The 14 Peaks Spices & Dipped In Chickpea Flour Batter, And Light Fried.$6.99
Aloo Chap (Vg)
Mashed Potato Mix With Chickpea Flour, The 14 Peaks Spices, Minced Onion, Chili, Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, And Deep Fried.$6.99
Vegetable Combo (V)
Samosa, Paneer Pakora, Vegetable Pakora, And Allo Chap$8.99
Calamari
Breaded Calamari Season With Chat Masala Served With Chutney.$10.99
Chicken Lollipops
Fried Chicken Lollipops Crispy, juicy chicken lollipops flash-fried to perfection, then sautéed in your choice of bold chili sauce 🌶️ or sweet & savory glaze 🍯. A perfect balance of crunch, flavor, and heat — an irresistible starter or shareable treat!$9.99
Chicken Pakora (G)
Boneless Tender Chicken Breast Marinated In Spices & Chickpea Flour Batter & Fried.$7.99
Chicken Sekuwa (G)
Chicken Chunks Marinated With The 14 Peaks Spices And Grilled In Tandoor With Smoked Charcol Flavor.$7.99
Chicken Sekuwa Shadako (G)
Chicken Chunks Marinated With The 14 Peaks Spices And Grilled In Tandoor With The 14 Peaks Style Sadhako$10.99
BBQ Chicken Wings
Deep Fried Chicken Wings With BBQ$9.99
Lamb Sekuwa (G)