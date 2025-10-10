Skip to Main content
The 14 Peaks
0
Order Online
Home
/
Chicken Tikka (G)
Chicken Tikka (G)
$0
Rice or Naan? (Deep Copy) (Copy)
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Spice Level (Deep Copy) (Copy)
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Boneless Chicken Breast Marinated With Yogurt And The 14 Peaks Spices Barbecued.
The 14 Peaks Location and Hours
(801) 485-1646
1446 s state street, Salt Lake City, UT 80115
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement