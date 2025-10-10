  • Home
  • /
  • Chicken Chili (G)

Chicken Chili (G)

$0

Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
1
Chicken Breast Marinated In Spices & Stir Fried With Bell Pepper, Onion, Ginger, Garlic, Ketchup & Soy Sauce.